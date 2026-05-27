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Auri Grow India Ltd Board Meeting

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0.35
(6.06%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Godha Cabcon CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202623 May 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. Auri Grow India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :27.05.2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20267 Feb 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 Auri Grow India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.02.2026)
Board Meeting21 Jan 202621 Jan 2026
Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 21, 2026.
Board Meeting20 Jan 202620 Jan 2026
Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 17, 2026.
Board Meeting17 Jan 202614 Jan 2026
To consider other business matters. Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 17, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 17.01.2026)
Board Meeting29 Dec 202516 Dec 2025
To consider other business matters. AURIGROW : 29-Dec-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 26, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 29, 2025, To consider other business matters. {As per NSE announcement dated on : 26.12.2025}. Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 29, 2025. {As per NSE announcement dated on : 29.12.2025}.
Board Meeting19 Nov 202519 Nov 2025
Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 19, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20258 Nov 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters Auri Grow India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202526 Aug 2025
Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 25, 2025. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our earlier intimation of the Board Meeting dated 8th August, 2025 and intimation of postponement dated 14/08/2025 and 18/08/2025 and 25/08/2025, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, duly convened and held at the registered office of the Company i.e. 36-D, Sector B, Sanwer Road, Industrial Area, Indore - 452006, on Wednesday, 27th August, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (i.e., 1500 Hours) and concluded at 4.25 P.M (i.e., 1625 Hours) the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted the following businesses: (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.08.2025) Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.08.2025)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202520 Aug 2025
GODHA : 25-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 20, 2025 has been re scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 25, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters.
Board Meeting19 Aug 202519 Aug 2025
Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2025.
Board Meeting18 Aug 202518 Aug 2025
GODHA : 20-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 18, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 20, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters
Board Meeting14 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters GODHA : 18-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 14, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 18, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.08.2025)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20255 Jul 2025
To consider other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 08, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 08.07.2025)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202516 Jun 2025
To consider other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 19, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 19.06.2025)

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