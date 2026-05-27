Board Meeting 27 May 2026 23 May 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. Auri Grow India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 Auri Grow India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 21, 2026.

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2026 20 Jan 2026

Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 17, 2026.

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2026 14 Jan 2026

To consider other business matters. Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 17, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 17.01.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Dec 2025 16 Dec 2025

To consider other business matters. AURIGROW : 29-Dec-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 26, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 29, 2025, To consider other business matters. {As per NSE announcement dated on : 26.12.2025}. Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 29, 2025. {As per NSE announcement dated on : 29.12.2025}.

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2025 19 Nov 2025

Auri Grow India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 19, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 8 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters Auri Grow India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2025 26 Aug 2025

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 25, 2025. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our earlier intimation of the Board Meeting dated 8th August, 2025 and intimation of postponement dated 14/08/2025 and 18/08/2025 and 25/08/2025, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, duly convened and held at the registered office of the Company i.e. 36-D, Sector B, Sanwer Road, Industrial Area, Indore - 452006, on Wednesday, 27th August, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (i.e., 1500 Hours) and concluded at 4.25 P.M (i.e., 1625 Hours) the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted the following businesses: (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.08.2025) Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.08.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2025 20 Aug 2025

GODHA : 25-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 20, 2025 has been re scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 25, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters.

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2025.

Board Meeting 18 Aug 2025 18 Aug 2025

GODHA : 20-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 18, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 20, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters GODHA : 18-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 14, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 18, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2025 5 Jul 2025

To consider other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 08, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 08.07.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2025 16 Jun 2025