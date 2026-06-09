Auri Grow India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
91.37
66.62
22.21
22.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.11
1.84
1.57
2.97
Net Worth
99.48
68.46
23.78
25.18
Minority Interest
Debt
78.6
1.91
2.63
4.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.68
0.68
0
0.03
Total Liabilities
178.76
71.05
26.41
29.31
Fixed Assets
0.43
2.29
3.48
5.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.72
0.46
0.46
0
Networking Capital
166.87
67.65
20.9
23.59
Inventories
12.11
31.96
0.15
0.26
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
88.13
19.41
5.47
15.74
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
161.38
16.35
15.46
7.77
Sundry Creditors
-94.66
-0.03
-0.09
-0.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.03
-0.09
-0.06
Cash
10.73
0.65
1.56
0.59
Total Assets
178.75
71.05
26.4
29.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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