iifl-logo

Auri Grow India Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0.38
(8.57%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:04:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Auri Grow India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

91.37

66.62

22.21

22.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.11

1.84

1.57

2.97

Net Worth

99.48

68.46

23.78

25.18

Minority Interest

Debt

78.6

1.91

2.63

4.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.68

0.68

0

0.03

Total Liabilities

178.76

71.05

26.41

29.31

Fixed Assets

0.43

2.29

3.48

5.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.72

0.46

0.46

0

Networking Capital

166.87

67.65

20.9

23.59

Inventories

12.11

31.96

0.15

0.26

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

88.13

19.41

5.47

15.74

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

161.38

16.35

15.46

7.77

Sundry Creditors

-94.66

-0.03

-0.09

-0.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.03

-0.09

-0.06

Cash

10.73

0.65

1.56

0.59

Total Assets

178.75

71.05

26.4

29.32

Godha Cabcon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Auri Grow India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.