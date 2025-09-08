The Board approved day, date, time and venue of the 9th AGM in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India as follows: Date 30th September 2025 Day Tuesday Time 3.00 PM Venue Through Video Conferencing Other Audio Visual mode The Cut-off date is fixed as Wednesday, 24th September, 2025 for determining the eligibility of the members to vote by electronic means or at the Annual General Meeting.Remote E-Voting period shall commence from Saturday, 27* September, 2025 (09:00 AM) and end on Monday, 29th, September, 2025 (05:00 PM).The Board approved the appointment of Ms. Divya Mohta as the scrutinizer for the process of e-voting as well as voting at 9th Annual General Meeting. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement dated on: 08.09.2025) Outcome of 9th Annual General Meeting proceedings of 9th Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025) Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.10.2025)