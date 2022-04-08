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Aurique Ltd Balance Sheet

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7.05
(666.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|08:56:47 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.33

-25.2

-38.68

-38.01

Net Worth

1.33

-14.78

-28.26

-27.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

13.26

10.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.33

-14.78

-15

-16.92

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.27

-14.85

-15.06

-17.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.53

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.11

0.74

0.8

Sundry Creditors

-1.35

-0.05

-1.69

-1.98

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-14.91

-14.11

-15.83

Cash

0.05

0.07

0.05

0.08

Total Assets

1.32

-14.78

-15.01

-16.92

PAE : related Articles

No Record Found

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