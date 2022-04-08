Aurique Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.33
-25.2
-38.68
-38.01
Net Worth
1.33
-14.78
-28.26
-27.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
13.26
10.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.33
-14.78
-15
-16.92
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.27
-14.85
-15.06
-17.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.53
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.11
0.74
0.8
Sundry Creditors
-1.35
-0.05
-1.69
-1.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-14.91
-14.11
-15.83
Cash
0.05
0.07
0.05
0.08
Total Assets
1.32
-14.78
-15.01
-16.92
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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