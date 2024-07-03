No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹6.85
Prev. Close₹0.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.98
Day's High₹7.05
Day's Low₹6.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.92
P/E2.68
EPS2.55
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.33
-25.2
-38.68
-38.01
Net Worth
1.33
-14.78
-28.26
-27.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.01
0.33
0.47
yoy growth (%)
-100
-96.23
-29.87
-96.39
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
-1.54
As % of sales
0
0
4.48
325.23
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.38
-0.95
-2.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.85
-6.9
-0.98
-5.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.76
0.17
-0.07
-0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-96.23
-29.87
-96.39
Op profit growth
-39.94
-56.94
-50.01
-41.34
EBIT growth
-91.78
-275.23
-115.93
-54.91
Net profit growth
-322.98
431.75
-80.34
-86.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.1
0.41
14.43
79.89
92.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.1
0.41
14.43
79.89
92.79
Other Operating Income
0
0.22
1.47
2.04
2
Other Income
2.02
7.98
0.45
2.59
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,212.1
|359.12
|4,13,453.63
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,046.8
|333.38
|47,671.72
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,325.4
|48.88
|46,117.89
|524.31
|0.66
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
275
|17.56
|21,842.78
|288.55
|2.15
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
461.75
|78.34
|15,248.15
|64.47
|0.64
|607.65
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Nimeshkumar Ganpatbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Jatinkumar Ramanbhai Patel
Executive Director & CFO
Pinalkumar Kalidas Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akash Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhargavi Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mayankkumar Ashokbhai Sedani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarah Eugene Kantharia
A-1115 Titanium Busines Park,
Near Makarba Railway crosing,
Gujarat - 380051
Tel: 91-22-66185799
Website: http://www.paeltd.com
Email: investors@paeltd.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
PAE Limited, formerly known as Premier Auto Electric Limited was incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Automobiles Limited in July, 1950. During the year 2003, the name of the Company was...
Read More
Reports by Aurique Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.