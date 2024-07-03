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Aurique Ltd Share Price Live

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7.05
(666.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|08:56:47 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open6.85
  • Day's High7.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.92
  • Day's Low6.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.98
  • P/E2.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.24
  • EPS2.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aurique Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹6.85

Prev. Close

₹0.92

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.98

Day's High

₹7.05

Day's Low

₹6.35

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹10.24

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.92

P/E

2.68

EPS

2.55

Divi. Yield

0

Aurique Ltd Corporate Action

23 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Apr, 2026

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Bonus

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24 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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2 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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23 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 11 May, 2026

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Aurique Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Aurique Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

03 Jul, 2026|09:40 PM
May-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Aurique Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.33

-25.2

-38.68

-38.01

Net Worth

1.33

-14.78

-28.26

-27.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.01

0.33

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-100

-96.23

-29.87

-96.39

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

-1.54

As % of sales

0

0

4.48

325.23

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.38

-0.95

-2.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.85

-6.9

-0.98

-5.21

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.76

0.17

-0.07

-0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-96.23

-29.87

-96.39

Op profit growth

-39.94

-56.94

-50.01

-41.34

EBIT growth

-91.78

-275.23

-115.93

-54.91

Net profit growth

-322.98

431.75

-80.34

-86.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.1

0.41

14.43

79.89

92.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.1

0.41

14.43

79.89

92.79

Other Operating Income

0

0.22

1.47

2.04

2

Other Income

2.02

7.98

0.45

2.59

1.07

Aurique Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,212.1

359.124,13,453.63343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,046.8

333.3847,671.7251.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,325.4

48.8846,117.89524.310.661,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

275

17.5621,842.78288.552.1519,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

461.75

78.3415,248.1564.470.64607.6542.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aurique Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Nimeshkumar Ganpatbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Jatinkumar Ramanbhai Patel

Executive Director & CFO

Pinalkumar Kalidas Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akash Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhargavi Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mayankkumar Ashokbhai Sedani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarah Eugene Kantharia

Registered Office

A-1115 Titanium Busines Park,

Near Makarba Railway crosing,

Gujarat - 380051

Tel: 91-22-66185799

Website: http://www.paeltd.com

Email: investors@paeltd.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

PAE Limited, formerly known as Premier Auto Electric Limited was incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Automobiles Limited in July, 1950. During the year 2003, the name of the Company was...
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Reports by Aurique Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aurique Ltd share price today?

The Aurique Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aurique Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurique Ltd is ₹0.92 Cr. as of 08 Apr ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aurique Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aurique Ltd is 2.68 and 0.67 as of 08 Apr ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aurique Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurique Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurique Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Apr ‘22

What is the CAGR of Aurique Ltd?

Aurique Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.45%, 3 Years at 46.69%, 1 Year at -32.67%, 6 Month at 1.00%, 3 Month at 14.77% and 1 Month at 23.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aurique Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aurique Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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