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Aurique Ltd AGM

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7.05
(666.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|08:56:47 PM

PAE CORPORATE ACTIONS

03/07/2025calendar-icon
03/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 May 202623 Apr 2026
Recommended final dividend for FY-2025-26 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM of the Company to be held on May 18, 2026. The shareholders are hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting for the FY-2025-26 will be held on May 18, 2026. The detailed notice has been attached herewith.. (As per BSE announcement dated on :24.04.2026) AGM 18/05/2026 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.04.2026) Proceedings of the 76th Annual General Meeting held on Monday May 18, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2026) The Scrutinizer Report for 76th Annual General Meeting of FY 2025-26 held on Monday, May 18, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2026)
AGM7 Mar 20266 Feb 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting has been attached herewith Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting to be held on 7th March 2026 has been attached herewith. The 75th Annual Report of the Company has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.02.2026) The Proceedings of the 75th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, March 07, 2026 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.03.2026) The voting results along with scrutinizers report for the 75th Annual General Meeting held on March 07, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/03/2026) The revised outcome of remote e-voting along with the scrutinizer report has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.04.2026)

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