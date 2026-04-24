Recommended final dividend for FY-2025-26 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM of the Company to be held on May 18, 2026. The shareholders are hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting for the FY-2025-26 will be held on May 18, 2026. The detailed notice has been attached herewith.. (As per BSE announcement dated on :24.04.2026) AGM 18/05/2026 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.04.2026) Proceedings of the 76th Annual General Meeting held on Monday May 18, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2026) The Scrutinizer Report for 76th Annual General Meeting of FY 2025-26 held on Monday, May 18, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2026)