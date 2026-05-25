6:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PAE LTD. has fixed the record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the equity shares of the company would be on an ex-bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date. COMPANY NAME & CODE PAE LTD. (517230) RECORD DATE 25/05/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (SIX) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held (Only Public Shareholders). Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 25/05/2026 DR-637/2026-2027 Note: As informed by the company 300000 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 18 th May,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated 27th April,2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.05.2026)