|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2026
|11 May 2026
|11 May 2026
|0.2
|2
|Final
|The Board at its meeting held on Thursday April 23, 2026 has fixed Monday May 11, 2026 as record date for determining entitlement of the members to final dividend for the FY 2025-26. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.20/- (Twenty Paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each for the financial year 2025-26 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 10,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each
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