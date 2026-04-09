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Aurique Ltd Board Meeting

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7.05
(666.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|08:56:47 PM

PAE CORPORATE ACTIONS

03/07/2025calendar-icon
03/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Apr 20262 Apr 2026
PAE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Consideration and recommendation of the final dividend for financial year ended 31st March 2026 3. Considering the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the public shareholders of the Company. 4. Any other Business with the permission of Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/04/2026 has been revised to 16/04/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/04/2026 has been revised to 16/04/2026 Revised date: April 16, 2026 Revised day: Thursday (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.04.2026) PAE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 2. Consideration and recommendation of the final dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2026 3. Considering the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the public shareholders of the Company. 4. Any other Business with the permission of Chairman. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.04.2026) The Board in its meeting held on Thursday April 23, 2026 has recommended issue of Bonus shares to shareholders except promoter & promoter group subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday May 18, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2026). The revised results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2026).
Board Meeting6 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
PAE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The agenda Items mentioned therein. Outcome of Board Meeting has been attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2026)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202510 Oct 2025
PAE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 15-10-2025 has been attached herewith (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 15/10/2025)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 02nd September, 2025.
Board Meeting6 Aug 202531 Jul 2025
PAE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June?2025. Outcome of Board meeting held on 06-08-2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2025)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202522 Jul 2025
PAE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for a period of 5 years from Financial years 2025-26 to 2029-30 has been attached herewith. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on July 25, 2025 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2025)
Board Meeting7 Jul 20257 Jul 2025
Noting of SDD Compliance certificate issued by M/s J V Wadhwani & Associates for quarter ended June 30, 2025.

PAE: Related News

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