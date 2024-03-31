To

The Board of Directors,

M/s Autofurnish Limited

(formerly known as Autofurnish Trading Limited)

K-55, Udyog Nagar, Peeragarhi,

Nangloi, West Delhi

New Delhi, 110041

Dear Sirs,

1. We, NYS & Company. ("we", "us" or "NYS & Co.") have examined the attached Restated Consolidated

Statements of Assets & Liabilities Autofurnish Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") and its

subsidiaries (the company, its subsidiaries referred to as "Group"), as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024,

March 31, 2023, Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Restated Consolidated Statement

of Cash Flows for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023

(collectively referred to as the Consolidated Restated Summary Statements" or "Consolidated

Restated Financial Statements") annexed to this report and initialled by us for identification purposes.

These Consolidated Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company

and approved by the board of directors at their meeting held on September 25, 2025, for the proposed Initial

Public Offering ("SME IPO") of Equity Shares on Emerge Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange ("BSE

SME") of the Company.

2. The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements

of:

• section 26 of the Companies Act, 2013 (herein after referred to as "the Act") read with Companies

(Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time;

• The Securities and Exchange Board of India ["SEBI"] (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") and related amendments / clarifications from time to time

issued by the SEBI

• The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidate Financial

Statements for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with Securities and

Exchange Board of India, Emerge Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange and Registrar of Companies in

connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been

prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Note No. 1 to the Restated

Financial Statements. The respective Board of Directors ofthe companies responsibility includes designing,

implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

Restated Consolidated Financial Statement. The respective Board of Directors are also responsible for

identifying and ensuring that the company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance

Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Statements taking into consideration:

• The terms of reference to our engagement letter with the Company requesting us to carry out the

assignment, in connection with the proposed IPO of Equity Shares on Emerge Platform of Bombay

Stock Exchange ("IPO" or "SME IPO"); and

• The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with ethical requirements of the Code of ethics issued

by ICAI;

• Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence

supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Information;

• the requirement of Section 26 of the Act, and the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

• Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibility in relation to your

compliance with the Act, SEBI ICDR and the Guidance Note in connection with the issue.

5. We did not audit the Financial Statements of the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company for the year ended

on at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, whose share of profit/(losses) included in the

Restated Consolidated Financial Statements for the relevant years is tabulated below which have been

audited by other auditor for Golden Mace Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company) and have

been certified by management of the Company and in our opinion on the Restated Consolidated Financial

Statements in so far as it related to amounts and disclosures included in respect of Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Company is based on the report of such other auditor/ management certified financials.

(Rs. in Lakhs

Particulars For the year ended

31st March, 2025 For the year ended 31st

March, 2024 For the year ended 31st

March, 2023 Profit after tax* 345.76 160.44 15.78

*The above figures reflects the consolidated groups share of profits/(losses).

6. The Restated Consolidated Summary Statements in relation to an Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company,

Golden Mace Private Limited, was examined by us, whose reports have been received and included in the

Restated Consolidated Summary Statements and it is also confirmed that the restated financial information

of such Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company:

• have been made after incorporating adjustments for changes in accounting policies, material errors and

regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the respective financial periods to reflect the same

accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and groupings/classifications as at March 31, 2025;

• does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments; and

• have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note;

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us we report that the

Restated Consolidated Financial Information:

• have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material

errors and regrouping/reclassifications to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting

policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the financial years ended March 31, 2025,

March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023;

• have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

• an extra-ordinary item that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts and have been disclosed

accordingly.

• There are no qualification in the Special Purpose Audit Report which required any adjustments.

8. In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR Regulations,

Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

• The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Asset And Liabilities" of the Company for the financial

year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 examined by us, as set out in

Annexure 1 to this report read with Significant Accounting Policies in Note No. 1 has been arrived at

after making such adjustments and regroupings to the consolidated financial statements of the

Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the Restated

Consolidated Summary Statements to this report.

• The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss" of the Company for the financial year

ended on at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us, as set out in

Annexure 2 to this report read with Significant Accounting Policies in Note No. 1 has been arrived

at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the consolidated financial statements of the

Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the Restated

Consolidated Summary Statements to this report.

• The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows" of the Company for the financial period/year

ended on at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us, as set out in

Annexure 3 to this report read with Significant Accounting Policies in Note No. 1 has been arrived

at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the consolidated financial statements of the

Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the Restated

Consolidated Summary Statements to this report.

9. The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company have been compiled by the management

from the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025,

March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

10. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the

management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating

to the Company for the financial year ended on at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023

proposed to be included in the Draft Prospectus / Prospectus ("Offer Document").

11. Annexures to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company:

Particulars Annexures Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities 1 Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit & Loss 2 Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 3 Statement Of Capitalisation 4 Statement of Restatement Adjustments to Audited Consolidated Financial

Statements 5 Significant Accounting Policies and Other Explanatory Notes to Restated

Consolidated Summary Statement Note No. 1 Restated Consolidated Statement of Share Capital Note No. 2 Restated Consolidated Statement of Reserves and Surplus Note No. 3 Restated Consolidated Statement of Long Term Borrowings Note No. 4 Restated Consolidated Statement of Non Current Provisions Note No. 5 Restated Consolidated Statement of Short Term Borrowings Note No. 6 Restated Consolidated Statement of Trade Payables Note No. 7 Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Current Liabilities Note No. 8 Restated Consolidated Statement of Current Provisions Note No. 9 Restated Consolidated Statement of Current Tax Liabilities Note No. 10 Restated Consolidated Statement of Property, Plants and Equipment & Intangible

Assets Note No. 11 Restated Consolidated Statement of Non Current Investments Note No. 12 Restated Consolidated Statement of Long Term Loans and Advances Note No. 13 Restated Consolidated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets/Liabilities Note No. 14 Restated Consolidated Statement of Inventory Note No. 15 Restated Consolidated Statement of Trade Receivables Note No. 16 Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash and Bank Balance Note No. 17 Restated Consolidated Statement of Short Term Loans and Advances Note No. 18 Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Current Assets Note No. 19 Restated Consolidated Statement of Revenue from Operations Note No. 20 Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Income Note No. 21 Particulars Annexures Restated Consolidated Statement of Cost of Material consumed Note No. 22 Restated Consolidated Statement of Purchase of Stock in Trade Note No. 23 Restated Consolidated Statement of Change in Inventory Note No. 24 Restated Consolidated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses Note No. 25 Restated Consolidated Statement of Finance Cost Note No. 26 Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Expenses Note No. 27 Restated Consolidated Statement of Exceptional Items Note No. 28 Restated Consolidated Statement of EPS Note No. 29 Restated Consolidated Statement of Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate Note No. 30 Restated Consolidated Statement of Employee Benefits Note No. 31 Restated Consolidated Statement of Regrouping of Balances Note No. 32 Restated Consolidated Statement of Operating Lease Note No. 33 Restated Consolidated Statement of Capital Management Note No. 34 Restated Consolidated Statement of Liquidity Risk Note No. 35 Restated Consolidated Statement of Segment Reporting Note No. 36 Restated Consolidated Statement of Contingent Liabilities & Commitments Note No. 37 Restated Consolidated Statement of Key Financial Ratios Note No. 38 Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Financial Information Note No. 39 Restated Consolidated Statement of Related Party Transaction Note No. 40 Additional Regulatory Information Note No. 41

12. The Report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit

reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new

opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

13. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the

report.

14. In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure 1 to 47 of this report read with the

respective Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Consolidated Summary Statements as set

out in Annexure 4 are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and

have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note.

15. Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the offer document in

connection with the SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or adjusted for any other purpose

except with our consent in writing.

For NYS & Company Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 017007N SD/-