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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
33.36
15.91
10.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.36
15.91
10.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
0.01
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
128.65
|69.17
|1,35,782.9
|226.62
|0.44
|3,074.04
|36.23
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
37,157.9
|47.43
|1,09,592.17
|532.1
|1.38
|4,885.6
|4,753.7
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,070.2
|63.36
|61,799.43
|203.09
|0.25
|3,930.97
|94.33
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,526.5
|47.43
|35,538.47
|209.75
|0
|2,958.02
|351.24
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
567.85
|51.58
|35,321.88
|207.34
|0.6
|1,171.58
|93.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Puneet Arora
Executive Director & CFO
Ruppal Wadhwa
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vipul Vashisht
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sourav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishti Narang
K-55 Udyog Nagar,
Peeragarhi Nangloi West Delhi,
Delhi - 110041
Tel: +91 83758 18888
Website: http://www.autofurnish.com
Email: corporate@autofurnish.com
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Summary
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Reports by Autofurnish Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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