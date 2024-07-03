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AVATAR Industries Ltd Company Summary

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147.4
(-0.27%)
Jun 3, 2026|05:30:00 AM

AVATAR Industries Ltd Summary

ASL Industries Limited was originally formed in Bihar, as a Partnership Firm on September 1, 1983, as Ajanta Industries. Thereafter Ajanta Industries converted from a Firm to a Private Company as Ajanta Composite Private Limited, dated February 20, 1992, with the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was again changed to ASL Industries Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2003.

Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited changing the name to ASL Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 2016, was issued by ROC.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading of Automobiles parts, Parts of Railway or tramway and other related services including Job work. Existing manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The existing unit has a machine shop for the rough and finish machining components, heat treatment facilities, and also in-house die making facilities, CNC and VMC horizontal and vertical centers, light, medium and heavy fabrication, assembly and sheet metal press shop.

The company is an ISO 14001:2015 and has obtained OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications for adhering to global standards in occupational health and safety management. The company is also an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified by Bureau Veritas certification for pressed, fabricated, machined and assembled components from sheet metals and forgings.The Company acquired the Forging Division from ASL Enterprises Limited through Slump Sale Agreement dated in March, 2015 on a going concern basis. In terms of consideration, the Company allotted 3,58,209 Equity Shares towards acquisition of forging division of ASL Enterprises Ltd.In April 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 9.8 Crore.Company has change its main business activity from manufacturing of forged products and press shop for sheet metal products to information technology & computer service activities with due approval of shareholders on 3 May, 2025.
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