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AVATAR Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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147.4
(-0.27%)
Jun 3, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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  • Open147.4
  • Day's High147.4
  • 52 Wk High149.7
  • Prev. Close147.8
  • Day's Low147.4
  • 52 Wk Low 40.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.94
  • P/E350.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)153.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

AVATAR Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

₹147.4

Prev. Close

₹147.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.94

Day's High

₹147.4

Day's Low

₹147.4

52 Week's High

₹149.7

52 Week's Low

₹40.05

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

153.55

P/E

350.95

EPS

0.42

Divi. Yield

0

AVATAR Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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AVATAR Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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AVATAR Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.32%

Non-Promoter- 33.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

AVATAR Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.62

24.61

24.31

22.67

Net Worth

35.04

35.03

34.73

33.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.46

13.42

70.75

56.44

yoy growth (%)

-22.05

-81.03

25.35

1.41

Raw materials

-11.45

-10.16

-45.18

-31.88

As % of sales

109.46

75.75

63.85

56.49

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.83

-4.08

-2.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-1.88

-3.37

1.01

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.34

-3.43

-3.4

Tax paid

-0.59

-0.29

1

-0.49

Working capital

3.55

10.52

1.28

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.05

-81.03

25.35

1.41

Op profit growth

84.96

-130.7

-63.28

41.9

EBIT growth

-93.05

53.33

-104.83

54.45

Net profit growth

-81.73

-196.82

-549.56

3.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

102.87

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

102.87

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.68

0.36

AVATAR Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

139.01

81.231,46,601.21482.5103,476.8236.27

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

36,610

45.931,07,810.31568.50.745,565.75,033.86

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,053.1

60.8860,856.38203.090.253,930.97100.33

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

588.25

53.4136,575.27207.340.581,171.5893.91

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,513.5

46.9535,176.97209.7502,958.02351.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AVATAR Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dilip Kumar Goyal

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Kiran Thakore

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupriya Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yatesh Poojary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shiksha Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansi Vora

Non Executive Director

Manali Karangutkar

Registered Office

7B Puwani Chamberskiran,

Shankar Roy Road,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-22480150

Website: http://www.aslindustries.in

Email: cs@aslindustries.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

ASL Industries Limited was originally formed in Bihar, as a Partnership Firm on September 1, 1983, as Ajanta Industries. Thereafter Ajanta Industries converted from a Firm to a Private Company as Ajan...
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Reports by AVATAR Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AVATAR Industries Ltd share price today?

The AVATAR Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹147.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of AVATAR Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVATAR Industries Ltd is ₹153.55 Cr. as of 03 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of AVATAR Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AVATAR Industries Ltd is 350.95 and 4.33 as of 03 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AVATAR Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVATAR Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVATAR Industries Ltd is ₹40.05 and ₹149.7 as of 03 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of AVATAR Industries Ltd?

AVATAR Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.83%, 3 Years at 91.47%, 1 Year at 224.31%, 6 Month at 51.18%, 3 Month at 33.64% and 1 Month at 27.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AVATAR Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AVATAR Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.68 %

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