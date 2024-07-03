Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹147.4
Prev. Close₹147.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.94
Day's High₹147.4
Day's Low₹147.4
52 Week's High₹149.7
52 Week's Low₹40.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)153.55
P/E350.95
EPS0.42
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.62
24.61
24.31
22.67
Net Worth
35.04
35.03
34.73
33.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.46
13.42
70.75
56.44
yoy growth (%)
-22.05
-81.03
25.35
1.41
Raw materials
-11.45
-10.16
-45.18
-31.88
As % of sales
109.46
75.75
63.85
56.49
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.83
-4.08
-2.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-1.88
-3.37
1.01
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.34
-3.43
-3.4
Tax paid
-0.59
-0.29
1
-0.49
Working capital
3.55
10.52
1.28
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.05
-81.03
25.35
1.41
Op profit growth
84.96
-130.7
-63.28
41.9
EBIT growth
-93.05
53.33
-104.83
54.45
Net profit growth
-81.73
-196.82
-549.56
3.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
102.87
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
102.87
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.68
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
139.01
|81.23
|1,46,601.21
|482.51
|0
|3,476.82
|36.27
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
36,610
|45.93
|1,07,810.31
|568.5
|0.74
|5,565.7
|5,033.86
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,053.1
|60.88
|60,856.38
|203.09
|0.25
|3,930.97
|100.33
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
588.25
|53.41
|36,575.27
|207.34
|0.58
|1,171.58
|93.91
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,513.5
|46.95
|35,176.97
|209.75
|0
|2,958.02
|351.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dilip Kumar Goyal
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Kiran Thakore
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupriya Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yatesh Poojary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shiksha Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi Vora
Non Executive Director
Manali Karangutkar
7B Puwani Chamberskiran,
Shankar Roy Road,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-22480150
Website: http://www.aslindustries.in
Email: cs@aslindustries.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
ASL Industries Limited was originally formed in Bihar, as a Partnership Firm on September 1, 1983, as Ajanta Industries. Thereafter Ajanta Industries converted from a Firm to a Private Company as Ajan...
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Reports by AVATAR Industries Ltd
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