The Annual General Meeting of the Members of Company for FY 2024-25 will be held on Saturday, 27th September 2025, at 12.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing or any other Audio-visual means.The remote e-voting period begins on Wednesday, 24th September, 2025 at 09.00 a.m. and ends on Friday, 26th September, 2025 at 05.00 p.m The Cut-off date for e-voting well be Saturday, 20th September, 2025Appointment of M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 16948 and PRC: 2146/2022) as the Scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for FY 2024-25. ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2025 (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05.09.2025) ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.09.2025) ASL Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of voting results and Scrutinizers report of the Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.09.2025)