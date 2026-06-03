AVATAR Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.62
24.61
24.31
22.67
Net Worth
35.04
35.03
34.73
33.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.05
0.06
0.09
Total Liabilities
35.04
35.08
34.79
33.18
Fixed Assets
0
0.02
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.3
0.36
0.44
Networking Capital
34.77
34.76
34.1
32.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.02
0.03
0.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
34.87
34.7
34.44
32.74
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
0.04
-0.37
-0.06
Cash
0.01
-0.03
0.27
-0.09
Total Assets
35.04
35.09
34.79
33.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.