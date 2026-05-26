Board Meeting 26 May 2026 19 May 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 AVATAR Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2026 23 Apr 2026

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the appointment of Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Statutory Auditor of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 12 Feb 2026

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2026.

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2025 3 Dec 2025

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 03, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 ASL Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 10, 2025.

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2025 4 Oct 2025

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2025.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2025.

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 26 Aug 2025

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 26, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025

ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2025.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2025 2 Aug 2025