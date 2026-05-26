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AVATAR Industries Ltd Board Meeting

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147.4
(-0.27%)
Jun 3, 2026|05:30:00 AM

ASL Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 May 202619 May 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 AVATAR Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 26.05.2026)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202623 Apr 2026
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the appointment of Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Statutory Auditor of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202612 Feb 2026
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2026.
Board Meeting3 Dec 20253 Dec 2025
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 03, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 ASL Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting10 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 10, 2025.
Board Meeting4 Oct 20254 Oct 2025
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2025.
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2025.
Board Meeting26 Aug 202526 Aug 2025
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 26, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Aug 202514 Aug 2025
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2025.
Board Meeting2 Aug 20252 Aug 2025
ASL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2025.

ASL Industries: Related News

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