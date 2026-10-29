Avax Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.04
1.04
0.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.54
5.57
2.38
1
Net Worth
9.58
6.61
3.15
1.77
Minority Interest
Debt
4.11
0.66
0.72
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.69
7.27
3.87
1.77
Fixed Assets
1.73
1.83
0.95
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.03
0.01
0
Networking Capital
11.32
5.24
2.64
1.26
Inventories
2.98
0.37
0.45
0.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.35
6.75
3.06
2.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.83
0.14
0.12
0.23
Sundry Creditors
0
-1.42
-0.39
-1.45
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-0.6
-0.6
-0.25
Cash
0.57
0.17
0.26
0.34
Total Assets
13.68
7.27
3.86
1.78
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.