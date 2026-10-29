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Avax Ltd Balance Sheet

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53
(4.99%)
Oct 29, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1.04

1.04

0.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.54

5.57

2.38

1

Net Worth

9.58

6.61

3.15

1.77

Minority Interest

Debt

4.11

0.66

0.72

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.69

7.27

3.87

1.77

Fixed Assets

1.73

1.83

0.95

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.03

0.01

0

Networking Capital

11.32

5.24

2.64

1.26

Inventories

2.98

0.37

0.45

0.62

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.35

6.75

3.06

2.11

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.83

0.14

0.12

0.23

Sundry Creditors

0

-1.42

-0.39

-1.45

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-0.6

-0.6

-0.25

Cash

0.57

0.17

0.26

0.34

Total Assets

13.68

7.27

3.86

1.78

Avax Ltd : related Articles

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