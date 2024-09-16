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Avax Ltd Share Price Live

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53
(4.99%)
Oct 29, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open53
  • Day's High53
  • 52 Wk High58.28
  • Prev. Close50.48
  • Day's Low53
  • 52 Wk Low 22.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.53
  • P/E14.85
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value11.51
  • EPS3.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Avax Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹53

Prev. Close

₹50.48

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.53

Day's High

₹53

Day's Low

₹53

52 Week's High

₹58.28

52 Week's Low

₹22.3

Book Value

₹11.51

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.06

P/E

14.85

EPS

3.57

Divi. Yield

0

Avax Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2026

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30 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Bonus

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18 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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17 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Split

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Avax Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Avax Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Nov, 2026|04:43 PM
Sep-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.03%

Non-Promoter- 46.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Avax Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1.04

1.04

0.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.54

5.57

2.38

1

Net Worth

9.58

6.61

3.15

1.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Avax Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,963.45

239.372,01,673.37246.650.3411,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

219.2

63.7220,708.98108.670.052,163.4343.13

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

486.7

17.1114,093.7285.061.032,648.18351.81

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

491.15

47.513,361.28108.270.882,145.72133.09

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

21.18

27.8710,793.23152.932.361,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Avax Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint MD & Executive Director

Harinderpal Singh Sodhi

E D & Wholetime Director

Deepika

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajat Goel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shruti Shri Agnihotri

Joint MD & Executive Director

Deepak Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Jain

Registered Office

611 6th Floor Jaina,

TowerII Distt Centre Janakpuri,

New Delhi - 110058

Tel: +011-4475 0642/+91-9599497767

Website: https://www.avaxapparels.com

Email: secretarial@avaxapparels.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Avax Apparels & Ornaments Limited was originally incorporated on June 2, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name Ethnic Designers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Hary...
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Reports by Avax Ltd

Company FAQs

The Avax Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avax Ltd is ₹44.06 Cr. as of 29 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Avax Ltd is 14.85 and 4.60 as of 29 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avax Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avax Ltd is ₹22.3 and ₹58.28 as of 29 Oct ‘26
Avax Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 137.56%, 6 Month at 2.91%, 3 Month at 3.72% and 1 Month at 54.38%.
The shareholding pattern of Avax Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.96 %

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