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SectorTextiles
Open₹53
Prev. Close₹50.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹53
Day's Low₹53
52 Week's High₹58.28
52 Week's Low₹22.3
Book Value₹11.51
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.06
P/E14.85
EPS3.57
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.04
1.04
0.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.54
5.57
2.38
1
Net Worth
9.58
6.61
3.15
1.77
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,963.45
|239.37
|2,01,673.37
|246.65
|0.34
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
219.2
|63.72
|20,708.98
|108.67
|0.05
|2,163.43
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
486.7
|17.11
|14,093.7
|285.06
|1.03
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
491.15
|47.5
|13,361.28
|108.27
|0.88
|2,145.72
|133.09
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
21.18
|27.87
|10,793.23
|152.93
|2.36
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint MD & Executive Director
Harinderpal Singh Sodhi
E D & Wholetime Director
Deepika
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajat Goel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shruti Shri Agnihotri
Joint MD & Executive Director
Deepak Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Jain
611 6th Floor Jaina,
TowerII Distt Centre Janakpuri,
New Delhi - 110058
Tel: +011-4475 0642/+91-9599497767
Website: https://www.avaxapparels.com
Email: secretarial@avaxapparels.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Avax Apparels & Ornaments Limited was originally incorporated on June 2, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name Ethnic Designers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Hary...
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Reports by Avax Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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