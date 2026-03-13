Output of the Board Meeting Board of Directors of Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited (the company) held today i.e. Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 01:00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at 611, 6th Floor, Jaina Tower II, Distt Center, Janak Puri, New Delhi 110058 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: Sub-division/split of face value of equity shares of the company Sub-division of the face value of each Equity Share of the Company from ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to ?5/- (Rupees Five only) each. Accordingly, every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of face value of ?10/- each fully paid-up is sub-divided into 2 (two) Equity Shares of face value of ?5/- each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to received Stock Sub-division shares will be announced in due course. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the members have approved the alteration of the Clause V i.e. Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the Company on account of sub- division of equity shares of the Company from the face value of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to sub-divided into 2 (Two) Equity share(s) having a face value of ? 5/- (Rupees Five only) each in the 03rd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 03:30 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 03:45 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) in compliance with the Circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. (As per BSE announcement dated on :13.03.2026) Intimation of Record Date for Stock Split/Sub Division of Shares (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.03.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AVAX APPARELS AND ORNAMENTS LTD (544337) RECORD DATE 27.03.2026 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUBDIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUBDIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F 27/03/2026 DR-848/2025-2026 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd (Scrip Code:544337) pursuant to Sub-Division of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effecOve from Friday, March 27, 2026: Scrip Code 544337 Scrip Name Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd Current Market Lot 1000 Revised Market Lot 2000 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0NQ401016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transacOons done on the Exchange on or aOer 27/03/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.03.2026) Sub-Division/Stock Split of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN of the Company. In continuation to our earlier communication dated March 16, 2026, regarding Subdivision / Split of Existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid up, into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of ? 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid up, with effect from the Record Date, i.e., Friday, March 27, 2026, please be informed that the Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company will take effect under the New ISIN - INE0NQ401024. Please find enclosed herewith New ISIN Activation Letters received from both the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Kindly consider this and take on record as a requisite disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.03.2026)