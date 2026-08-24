|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2026
|18 Sep 2026
|Alteration in MOA & AOA pursuant to the name change of the company
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2026
|17 Aug 2026
|Avax Apparels And Ornaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and Approval of change of name of the Company and consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company after Reservation of the proposed Name. Board Meeting Outcome for Output Of Meeting Of The Board Of Director Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 24.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2026
|10 Aug 2026
|Name reservation for change in name of the company
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|Audited Results Avax Apparels And Ornaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement for the Half Year and year ended as on 31st March, 2026 with Auditors Report thereon Output of Meeting of the Board of Directors under Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|17 Feb 2026
|12 Feb 2026
|Stock Split & Bonus issue Avax Apparels And Ornaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Proposal for Stock Sub-Division/Split and issue of bonus shares. Output of the Board Meeting Board of Directors of Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited (the company) held today i.e. Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 01:00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at 611, 6th Floor, Jaina Tower II, Distt Center, Janak Puri, New Delhi 110058 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: Sub-division/split of face value of equity shares of the company Sub-division of the face value of each Equity Share of the Company from ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to ?5/- (Rupees Five only) each. Accordingly, every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of face value of ?10/- each fully paid-up is sub-divided into 2 (two) Equity Shares of face value of ?5/- each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to received Stock Sub-division shares will be announced in due course. Issue and approve the bonus share Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., Three (3) bonus equity share of face value of ?5/- each for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share of face value of ?5/- each ranking pari-passu in all respects, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to received bonus equity shares will be announced in due course. Redesignation of and remuneration payable to Mr. Harinderpal Singh Sodhi (DIN- 09283654) as a Joint Managing Director of the Company. Redesignation of and remuneration payable to Mr. Deepak Kumar (DIN-08267845) as a Joint Managing Director of the Company. Change in authorised person for the purpose of determining materiality of events pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Avax Apparels And Ornaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statement for the Half Year ended as on 30th September 2025 with Limited Review Report thereon The Standalone Unaudited Financial Statement for the Half Year ended as on 30th September, 2025 with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)
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