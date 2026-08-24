Stock Split & Bonus issue Avax Apparels And Ornaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Proposal for Stock Sub-Division/Split and issue of bonus shares. Output of the Board Meeting Board of Directors of Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited (the company) held today i.e. Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 01:00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at 611, 6th Floor, Jaina Tower II, Distt Center, Janak Puri, New Delhi 110058 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: Sub-division/split of face value of equity shares of the company Sub-division of the face value of each Equity Share of the Company from ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to ?5/- (Rupees Five only) each. Accordingly, every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of face value of ?10/- each fully paid-up is sub-divided into 2 (two) Equity Shares of face value of ?5/- each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to received Stock Sub-division shares will be announced in due course. Issue and approve the bonus share Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., Three (3) bonus equity share of face value of ?5/- each for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share of face value of ?5/- each ranking pari-passu in all respects, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to received bonus equity shares will be announced in due course. Redesignation of and remuneration payable to Mr. Harinderpal Singh Sodhi (DIN- 09283654) as a Joint Managing Director of the Company. Redesignation of and remuneration payable to Mr. Deepak Kumar (DIN-08267845) as a Joint Managing Director of the Company. Change in authorised person for the purpose of determining materiality of events pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2026)