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Avax Ltd Bonus

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(4.99%)
Oct 29, 2026|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

02/11/2025calendar-icon
02/11/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus30 Mar 20267 Apr 20267 Apr 20263:1
3:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AVAX APPARELS AND ORNAMENTS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the equity shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with eUect from the under-mentioned date :- COMPANY NAME & CODE AVAX APPARELS AND ORNAMENTS LIMITED (544337) RECORD DATE 07.04.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (THREE) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share of Rs.5/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/04/2026 DR-605/2026-2027 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of AVAX APPARELS AND ORNAMENTS LIMITED (544337) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from, April 07, 2026: Sr. No. Scrip 1 Scrip Code Name Current Market Lot 2000 Revised Market Lot 8000 Note: As informed by the company 6234948 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 08th April,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated March 30, 2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.04.2026)

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