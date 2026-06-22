Avio Smart Market Stack Limited Management Discussions

ECONOMIC REVIEW:

The global economy continues to evolve in the face of shifting geopolitical dynamics, supply chain realignments, and technology-led transformations. While advanced economies are witnessing moderated growth due to inflationary -sures and monetary tightening, emerging markets such as India remain robust, driven by domestic consumption, infrastructure investments, and rapid digitalization. The Indian governments emphasis on Digital India, Smart Cities,

Financial Inclusion, and technology-led governance creates a fertile environment for IT service providers. Technology adoption in e-governance, fintech, mobility, and identification solutions is accelerating, providing strong tailwinds for companies with proven capabilities in these domains.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The IT services and solutions industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, with growing demand for integrated, AI-enabled, and domain-specific technology solutions. Areas such as automated identification, financial inclusion, cloud computing, enterprise mobility, and IT infrastructure management are gaining prominence. Enterprises and governments are increasingly looking for strategic partners who can deliver end-to-end solutions that combine deep domain expertise with advanced technology infrastructure. Bartronics India Limited, with over 25 years of experience, is uniquely positioned to address this demand through its proven Global Delivery Model, innovation-led approach, and broad portfolio of solutions.

COMPANY OVERVIEW:

Bartronics India Limited is a leading IT services and business solutions provider with a global footprint and a strong presence in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions across industries. From its origins in Automated Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technologies such as barcoding, the Company has expanded into biometrics, RFID, POS,

EAS, smart cards, enterprise solutions, and AI-enabled fintech platforms. Bartronics has played a key role in national initiatives such as the National ID Card, smart card–based driving licences, public distribution systems, cashless health insurance, and other e-governance programs. The Companys expertise spans financial inclusion systems, mobility solutions, enterprise solutions, IT services, and strategic sourcing, enabling it to serve both government and private sector clients with scale and

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Opportunities for the Company include:

Expansion in e-governance and financial inclusion projects driven by government initiatives

Rising demand for AI-driven analytics, cloud-based enterprise solutions, and mobility services.

Increasing adoption of biometrics, RFID, and smart card solutions for secure identification and authentication

Growth potential in rural markets through the Urban-Rural Exchange Platform.

Threats include:

Rapid technological changes leading to shorter product life cycles.

Cybersecurity risks and evolving data protection regulations.

Competitive pressures from global IT service providers.

Economic volatility impacting client budgets and technology spending.

SEGMENT–WISE OR PRODUCT–WISE PERFORMANCE:

E-Governance & Financial Inclusion: Continued leadership in deploying large-scale identity and financial inclusion solutions using POS devices, biometrics, and mobile connectivity.

Identification Technology: Advanced solutions in barcoding, biometrics, RFID, OCR, EAS, and real-time locating systems for applications such as track-and-trace, asset management, access control, and surveillance.

Mobility Solutions: Tailored offerings for law enforcement, banking, and field force automation, enabling secure, re -al-time operations in mobile environments.

Enterprise Solutions: Implementation of SOA, BPM, MDM, BI, and cloud-based architectures to enhance operational efficiency.

IT Services: Comprehensive application development, management, software quality assurance, and IT infrastructure management.

Strategic Sourcing: Deployment of skilled technology professionals through flexible engagement models to meet client-specific project. needs

OUTLOOK:

The Companys growth strategy is focused on innovation, scalability, and deepening its domain expertise. Investments in AI analytics, fintech platforms, and cloud-based enterprise solutions will be complemented by the continued development of the Urban-Rural Exchange Platform to expand market reach. By leveraging its technical competencies and global delivery capabilities, Bartronics aims to strengthen its position as a preferred technology partner for both public and private sector clients in India and abroad.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Key risks include technological disruption, cybersecurity threats, execution challenges in large-scale projects, and macroeconomic factors affecting client IT budgets. The Company mitigates these risks through continuous R&D, robust data security frameworks, agile project management methodologies, and diversified revenue streams.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

Bartronics has implemented strong internal control systems, integrated quality processes, and risk management frameworks to safeguard assets, ensure compliance, and maintain operational excellence. Regular audits and a focus on business continuity planning reinforce governance standards.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys operational performance during the year was driven by growth in financial inclusion projects, expanded adoption of biometric and RFID-based solutions, and the delivery of enterprise and mobility solutions to both domestic and international clients. Cost optimization, flexibleengagement models, and strategic sourcing continued to support profitability and market competitiveness.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Bartronics skilled workforce is a key differentiator, with continuous investment in training across emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, block chain, and advanced enterprise platforms. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year, supported by strong employee engagement initiatives and career development programs.

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Ratio As at 31st March 2025 As at 31st March 2024 % Variance Reasons for Variance Current Ratio (in times) 1.26 4.33 -71% Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents and investments made. Debt-Equity ratio (in times) 0.01 - 100% Vehicle Loan has been availed during the year. Debt Service Coverage ratio (in times) (1.41) - 100% Vehicle Loan has been availed during the year. Return on Equity Ratio (in %) 6.37% 5.33% 20% Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) 26.93 4.59 487% As Per Business of the Company. Company is not holding inventory for longer period. Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio (in times) 27.64 36.06 -23% Trade Payables Turnover Ratio (in times) 30.75 96.44 -68% As Per Business of the Company. Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times) 7.81 5.22 50% Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivlants and investments made. Net Profit Ratio (in %) 4.29% 2.75% 56% Due to profit on Sale of Return on Capital Employed (in %) 6.46% (0.21%) (3248%) Due to profit on Sale of PPE and movement in other bank balances Return on Investment (in %) 5.60% 4.81% 17%

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this report relating to objectives, projections, estimates, or expectations may be "forward-looking statements" under applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including economic conditions, regulatory changes, technological developments, and market dynamics.