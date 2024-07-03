Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹7.89
Prev. Close₹7.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.61
Day's High₹7.89
Day's Low₹7.61
52 Week's High₹17.6
52 Week's Low₹6.95
Book Value₹1.12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)234.22
P/E38.4
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
30.46
30.46
30.46
34.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.21
-3.95
-5.05
-146.56
Net Worth
28.25
26.51
25.41
-112.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.81
66.12
68.35
70.96
yoy growth (%)
-5.01
-3.25
-3.68
-2.24
Raw materials
-2.59
-8.56
-15.41
-9.06
As % of sales
4.13
12.95
22.55
12.77
Employee costs
-6.08
-7.27
-8.47
-10.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-50.48
-46.86
-73.68
-43.45
Depreciation
-4.28
-4.54
-5.4
-5.89
Tax paid
1.24
-4.41
7.74
0.39
Working capital
-9.23
241.88
0.67
-80.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.01
-3.25
-3.68
-2.24
Op profit growth
-13.37
-142.84
-224.83
27.27
EBIT growth
-65.45
-126.05
-337.96
111.39
Net profit growth
-3.98
-22.24
53.13
-15.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
103.96
40.04
52.63
65.56
63.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.96
40.04
52.63
65.56
63.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.88
2.75
460.29
0.13
0.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,127.8
|14.74
|7,69,675.76
|14,526
|5.17
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,065.4
|14.41
|4,32,260.04
|7,975
|4.5
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,130.5
|24.57
|3,06,671.29
|-900
|4.78
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
180.18
|15.59
|1,89,168.93
|3,037.1
|6.1
|18,362.8
|60.62
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,435.2
|34.83
|1,40,643.22
|541.3
|3.55
|12,956.5
|221.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gaddam Naveena
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vilasitha Dandamudi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishna Kishore Madicharla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujata Cyril Borde
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganesh Balaji Lakshmanan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Iswar Chandra Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Panidapu Lakshmi Naga Srinivasa Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Diksha Omer
Survey No 351 Raj Bollaram vil,
Medchal Mandal,
Telangana - 501401
Tel: -
Website: http://www.bartronics.com
Email: info@bartronicsindia.com
3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,
Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,
Hyderabad-500082
Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Bartronics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by the name of Super Bar Tronics Private Limited on September 10, 1990. Further, the Company changed its name from Super Bar Tron...
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Reports by Avio Smart Market Stack Limited
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