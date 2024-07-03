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Avio Smart Market Stack Limited Share Price Live

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7.69
(0.26%)
Jun 22, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.89
  • Day's High7.89
  • 52 Wk High17.6
  • Prev. Close7.67
  • Day's Low7.61
  • 52 Wk Low 6.95
  • Turnover (lac)9.61
  • P/E38.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.12
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)234.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹7.89

Prev. Close

₹7.67

Turnover(Lac.)

₹9.61

Day's High

₹7.89

Day's Low

₹7.61

52 Week's High

₹17.6

52 Week's Low

₹6.95

Book Value

₹1.12

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

234.22

P/E

38.4

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Avio Smart Market Stack Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM
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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Avio Smart Market Stack Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Jun, 2026|02:13 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.49%

Non-Promoter- 1.88%

Institutions: 1.88%

Non-Institutions: 30.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

30.46

30.46

30.46

34.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.21

-3.95

-5.05

-146.56

Net Worth

28.25

26.51

25.41

-112.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

62.81

66.12

68.35

70.96

yoy growth (%)

-5.01

-3.25

-3.68

-2.24

Raw materials

-2.59

-8.56

-15.41

-9.06

As % of sales

4.13

12.95

22.55

12.77

Employee costs

-6.08

-7.27

-8.47

-10.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-50.48

-46.86

-73.68

-43.45

Depreciation

-4.28

-4.54

-5.4

-5.89

Tax paid

1.24

-4.41

7.74

0.39

Working capital

-9.23

241.88

0.67

-80.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.01

-3.25

-3.68

-2.24

Op profit growth

-13.37

-142.84

-224.83

27.27

EBIT growth

-65.45

-126.05

-337.96

111.39

Net profit growth

-3.98

-22.24

53.13

-15.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

103.96

40.04

52.63

65.56

63.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.96

40.04

52.63

65.56

63.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.88

2.75

460.29

0.13

0.24

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,127.8

14.747,69,675.7614,5265.1758,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,065.4

14.414,32,260.047,9754.538,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,130.5

24.573,06,671.29-9004.7812,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

180.18

15.591,89,168.933,037.16.118,362.860.62

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,435.2

34.831,40,643.22541.33.5512,956.5221.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Avio Smart Market Stack Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gaddam Naveena

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vilasitha Dandamudi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishna Kishore Madicharla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujata Cyril Borde

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganesh Balaji Lakshmanan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Iswar Chandra Mishra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Panidapu Lakshmi Naga Srinivasa Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Diksha Omer

Registered Office

Survey No 351 Raj Bollaram vil,

Medchal Mandal,

Telangana - 501401

Tel: -

Website: http://www.bartronics.com

Email: info@bartronicsindia.com

Registrar Office

3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,

Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,

Hyderabad-500082

Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Bartronics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by the name of Super Bar Tronics Private Limited on September 10, 1990. Further, the Company changed its name from Super Bar Tron...
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Reports by Avio Smart Market Stack Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Avio Smart Market Stack Limited share price today?

The Avio Smart Market Stack Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited is ₹234.22 Cr. as of 22 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited is 38.4 and 6.84 as of 22 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avio Smart Market Stack Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited is ₹6.95 and ₹17.6 as of 22 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited?

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.19%, 3 Years at -7.84%, 1 Year at -45.02%, 6 Month at -35.98%, 3 Month at -5.66% and 1 Month at 3.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Avio Smart Market Stack Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 67.50 %
Institutions - 1.89 %
Public - 30.61 %

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