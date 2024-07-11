|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Bartronics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. Please find the enclosed outcome of Board meeting for your information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, 27th May, 2026 has inter alia considered and approved the following business items:- i. With reference to our earlier intimation dated 02.04.2026, approved the Notice of postal ballot for obtaining the approval of shareholders of the Company for the purpose of re-appointment of Independent Director. ii. Approved the appointment of NSDL for providing remote e-voting facility for the Postal Ballot process. iii. Approved the appointment of Mr. Shaik Ibraheem (Membership No. F7642), Proprietor of M/s. SI and Associates, as the Scrutinizer for conducting the said Postal Ballot process.
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2026
|2 Apr 2026
|Please find the enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for your information.
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2026
|27 Feb 2026
|Please find the enclosed outcome of Board meeting held on 27th February, 2026 for your information.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|Bartronics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 along with limited review report Please find the enclosed unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 02.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2026
|5 Jan 2026
|Bartronics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and propose the reclassification of the authorised share capital of the Company and the consequent amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. 2. With reference to our earlier intimation dated 12th December, 2025, regarding the Notice of Postal Ballot, to consider and approve the amended Notice of Postal Ballot and other incidental matters thereto. 3. To consider and approve the proposal for making an investment in M/s Shree Naga Narasimha Private Limited, in one or more tranches, for acquisition of up to 51% of its equity share capital, subject to completion of due diligence, and to authorise the Board to finalise and execute the terms and conditions thereof. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find the enclose outcome of Board meeting held on 8th January, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2025
|9 Dec 2025
|Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. With reference to our earlier intimation dated 23rd September, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for change of name of the Company to Avio Smart Market Stack Limited or such other name as may be approved by the ROC, subject to receipt of all necessary approvals. 2. To consider and approve the Material Related Party Transactions, in accordance with Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, IND AS 24, and subject to the approval of shareholders and other requisite approvals, if any. 3. To consider and approve the proposal for borrowing by the Company pursuant to Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals, if any. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find the enclosed outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|1 Dec 2025
|1 Dec 2025
|Please find enclosed outcome of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Bartronics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2025. 2. Raising of funds by way of debt equity or a combination thereof up to an aggregate amount not exceeding ?300 Crores subject to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 SEBI Regulations and other statutory approvals as may be required. 3. Any other item with the permission of Chair. Please find the enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|23 Sep 2025
|18 Sep 2025
|Bartronics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve entering into an Agreement with Huwel Life Sciences Private Limited in relation to a proposed strategic investment to support growth and collaborative business opportunities subject to necessary approvals. 2. To consider investment proposals and related matters. 3. Proposal to apply for name change of the Company. 4. To consider and approve incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary and related matters. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find the enclosed outcome of Board meeting held on 23.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2025)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|Bartronics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and approve the draft of Directors Report along with all other necessary annexures for the financial year ended March 31 2025. 2. To consider and approve the day date and venue for convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the draft notice convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of the 33rd Annual General Meeting. 5. To appoint an agency for providing E-voting facility in respect of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To appoint Scrutinizer for the Voting process for the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014. 7. Any other matter with the permission of chair and majority of directors present at the meeting. We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Wednesday, 03rd September, 2025 inter-alia to considered and approved the following business transaction:- 1. Approved the Directors Report along with annexures 2. Approved the notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting along with related items. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2025)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Bartronics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025. ii. Shifting of the registered office and Corporate office of the Company from SV Chambers 1st Floor Plot 193 Kavuri Hills Phase II Madhapur Ranga Reddy District Hyderabad Telangana - 500033 to TRENDZ ATRIA House No. 3-196/NR Plot No.196 4th Floor Survey No.48 part Guttala Begumpet Village Kavuri Hills Madhapur Serilingampally Mandal Ranga Reddy District Hyderabad Telangana -500081. Please find the enclosed outcome of Board meeting held on 08.08.2025. Please find the enclosed un audited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.08.2025) We wish to inform you that the Board of Director approved the shifting of registered and corporate office. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2025)
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