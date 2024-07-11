|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|3 Sep 2025
|24 Sep 2025
|30 Sep 2025
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board ecided to close the Register of Members and share transfer books for a period commencing from 24 th day of September, 2025 to 30th day of September, 2025 (both days inclusive)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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