We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Wednesday, 03rd September, 2025 inter-alia to considered and approved the following business transaction:- 1. Approved the Directors Report along with annexures 2. Approved the notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting along with related items Please find the enclosed proceedings of 33rd AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.09.2025) Please find enclosed Voting result and Scrutinizer Report of 33rd AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)