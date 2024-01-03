B C C Fuba India Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,378.5
|53.55
|93,568.77
|89.67
|0
|4,114.39
|101.25
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,205.3
|49.52
|75,603.27
|301.36
|0.83
|5,573.44
|138.32
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
10,007.75
|81.43
|60,849.02
|187.08
|0.08
|792.5
|467.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,250.95
|84.3
|41,392.03
|47.97
|0.56
|2,211.34
|242.88
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,564.25
|78.02
|32,163.29
|43.7
|0.58
|2,775.2
|138.66
No Record Found
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