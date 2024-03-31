Bharat Global Developers Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

The Company has come out of suspension in the said financial year and was also able to do some business in the said financial year. Going forward the company will try to set up a more robust agriculture business and try to maximize the business potential from the same.

Global Economy Overview:

According to the World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2024, the world economy is now projected to grow by 2.7 per cent in 2024 (+0.3 percentage points from the January forecast) and 2.8 per cent in 2025 (+0.1 percentage points from the January forecast). On balance, the near-term economic outlook is only cautiously optimistic as economic vulnerabilities remain, amid persistently high interest rates, continuing geopolitical tensions, and increasing climate risks. Unmet revenue expectations have ushered in a new wave of pragmatism where maintaining a healthy profit margin has become pivotal for corporations due to the uncertain macro outlook. In extreme cases, organizations resorted to cost-cutting measures, such as reducing headcount and cutting discretionary spending. The global real estate sectors outlook for the financial year 2024-25 reflects a mix of opportunities and challenges influenced by economic, demographic, and technological trends. Continued urbanization, especially in emerging markets, drives demand for residential and commercial properties. Post-pandemic economic recovery boosts investor confidence and increases real estate transactions.

Indian Economy Overview:

India has bounced back strongly since the pandemic and it is now one of the worlds fastest-growing economies. Its GDP growth for the July to-September quarter shattered market expectations, growing 7.6% year over year. The biggest boost to growth came from a rebound in the industrial sector—auto sales, industrial production, and corporate profits pointed to resilient performance. Double-digit growth in the industry suggests that businesses ramped up production to meet the oncoming demand during festivals. In addition, credit growth and flights taken pointed to buoyancy in the services sector. Indeed, the financial, professional, and real estate services sectors did quite well in the first half of the fiscal year as well. In the year ahead, improving fundamentals should buttress the underlying strength of GDP growth. We expect the Indian economy to grow between 6.9% and 7.2% through fiscal 2023 to 2024 (April 2023 to March 2024) in our baseline scenario, followed by growth ranging between 6.4% and 6.7% the next fiscal year. Higher government spending on building infrastructure and improving logistics will help reduce the cost of doing business and encourage private investment. The fiscal deficit of the first seven months was just 45% of the budget estimate, which gives the government ample room to focus on infrastructure spending and to support jobs and income. Bringing more manufacturing opportunities to India, increasing digital adoption across all sectors of the economy, and promoting competitiveness through exports will be important for a sustainable growth trajectory in the long term. India will have to leverage its proximity to a sizable domestic market to increase the scale and scope of economies where it has a competitive advantage. To secure inclusive and widespread growth, it will be necessary to capitalize on the growing environment for trade and investment opportunities by stepping up technological transformation, strengthening governance, and working toward attaining decarbonization targets for sustainability.

About the Company:

Company has been incorporated in the year 1992 and currently engaged in the business of dealing in Construction Materials, Gold, Agricultural Products and Textiles etc.

Financial performance & review

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2025 Fy 2024 Revenue From operation 66858.42 2575.71 Other Income 1463.62 2.11 Finance Cost 0.00 0.00 Profit Before Tax 2159.28 466.85 Profit After Tax 1602.96 333.24 EPS (Basis) (In Rs.) 1.60 3.85

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 I. Segment Revenue (Revenue from Operation) - Construction Material 12,060.15 - - Gold 25,305.26 - - Agricultural Products 14,532.91 2,470.71 - Textile 14,955.85 - - Other (Electronics, Consultancy etc..) 4.25 105.00 Total Segment Revenue 66,858.42 2,575.71 II. Segment Results - Construction Material 110.46 - - Gold 15.66 - - Agricultural Products 755.20 494.29 - Textile 1,223.94 - - Other (Electronics, etc..) 4.25 105.00 - Unallocable Income (Net of Unallocable

Expense) (506.55) (266.05) Total Segment Results 1,602.96 333.24 III. Segment Assets - Construction Material 1,225.54 - - Gold 16,724.70 - - Agricultural Products 5,098.74 15,989.97 - Textile 15,663.95 - - Other (Electronics, etc..) - - - Unallocable Corporate Assets 12,449.12 557.49 Total Segment Assets 51,162.05 16,547.46 IV. Segment Liabilities - Construction Material 15,055.38 6,535.40 - Gold 2,066.82 - - Agricultural Products 2,272.59 59.47 - Textile 1,117.69 - - Other (Electronics, etc..) 19.86 - - Unallocable Corporate Liabilities 30,629.71 9,952.59 Total Segment Liabilities 51,162.05 16,547.46

Outlook

The Directors are under the process of exploring other avenues of diversifying into new areas of business.

Risk Management

Key factor in determining a companys performance is the companys ability to manage the risks in its business/environment effectively. Many risks exist in a companys operating environment, and they emerge on a regular basis, Viz Currency Risk, Commodity price Risk, Human Resource Risk. Risk management is embedded in the operating framework of your Company. Your Company believes that managing risks helps in maximizing returns. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. Like any other industry, the retail industry is also exposed to the risk of competition, government policies, fluctuation of commodity prices, natural factors like change in climate etc.

Opportunities and Threats:

The improvement in the global economic situation coupled with protection given by Indian Government provides opportunity for growth and it is set to grow in Expected line Outlook. The company expects the pressure on Quality Customer to continue due to competition.

Internal Control system and their adequacy:

Your Company maintains a system of internal controls designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the following:

Effectiveness and efficiency of operations

Prevention and detection of frauds and errors

Effective use of resources

Adherence to applicable Accounting Standards and policies

Timely preparation of reliable financial information Internal controls and governance processes are duly reviewed for their adequacy and effectiveness on a periodical basis.

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control which is proportionate to its size and volume of business. The internal control system of the Company are designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data for maintaining accountability of assets. The Company has adequate internal control procedures and has well defined business processes to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the efforts that go in managing various assets and interests of the Company.

Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The Financial Statements are prepared under the historical cost convention in accordance with Indian generally accepted accounting principles and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. All Income and Expenditure having a material bearing on the Financial Statements are recognized on accrual basis. The Management has taken utmost care for the integrity and the objectivity of these Financial Statements, as well as for various estimates and Judgments used therein.

Subsidiaries

The Company has no subsidiary as on 31st March, 2025.

Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front:

Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of business. Your directors wish to convey their gratitude and place on record their appreciation for all the employees at all levels for their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and dedication during the year. Industrial relations were cordial throughout the year.

Details Of Significant Changes (i.e. Change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios. The Company has identified the following ratios as key financial ratios:

Standalone:

Ratios Numerator Denominator Year ended 31.03.2025 Year ended 31.03.2024 % Change Reason for change in ratio more than 25% P&L Ratios 1. Net profit ratio Profit after tax Revenue 2.40% 12.94% -81.47% Due to decrease in PAT 2. Interest coverage ratio (in times) Earnings before interest and tax Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00% NA 3. Earnings per share Net Profit available for equity shareholders Weighted average number of equity shares 1.60 3.85 -58.38% During the year, the company has made one right issue due to which the number of shares had increased. Hence, the EPS has decreased. Balance sheet ratios: 1. Current ratio Current assets Current liabilities 1.58 2.50 -36.99% The current liabilities have increased significantly from previous year and the increase in current liability is more than increase in current assets. Hence the current ratio has increase.

2. Quick ratio Quick assets Current liabilities 1.09 0.39 179.45% Due to increase in Quick Assets 3. Return on equity ratio Profit after tax Shareholders equity 8.42% 3.30% 155.35% Increase in Profit is greater than increase in Shareholders Equity 4. Trade receivables to turnover ratio (No of days) Revenue Average trade receivable 3.56 2.08 71.29% Due to increase in revenue 5. Trade payables to turnover (No of days) Purchases Average trade payable 5.54 0.66 732.72% Due to increase in average purchase 6. Net capital turnover ratio Revenue Working capital 3.61 0.27 1255.64% Due to increase in revenue 7. Return on capital employed ratio Earnings before interest and tax Capital employed 0.11 0.03 302.09% Increase in EBIT is greater than increase in Shareholders Equity 8. Inventory Turnover Ratio COGS Average Inventory 8.71 0.29 2878.93% Due to increase in COGS 9. Debt Equity Ratio Debt Equity 0.46 0.04 1153.83% Due to increase in short term borrowings 10. Operating Profit Margin EBIT Revenue 3.23% 18.13% -82.18% Due to decrease in EBIT

Disclaimer:

Statements in this Annual Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may materially differ from those expressed or implied.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of

BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS LIMITED (Formerly Known as Kkrrafton Developers Limited)

Sd/- Sd- KEYURKUMAR PRAVINBHAI PATEL SANJAY B VALGOTAR MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CFO DIRECTOR DIN: 10822762 DIN: 10946536