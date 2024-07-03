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Bharat Global Developers Ltd Share Price Live

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103.85
(2.72%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.3
  • Day's High104.45
  • 52 Wk High340.3
  • Prev. Close101.1
  • Day's Low99.3
  • 52 Wk Low 71.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,051.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Bharat Global Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹99.3

Prev. Close

₹101.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.68

Day's High

₹104.45

Day's Low

₹99.3

52 Week's High

₹340.3

52 Week's Low

₹71.05

Book Value

₹18.78

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,051.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bharat Global Developers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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18 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Bharat Global Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Bharat Global Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Bharat Global Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

101.26

97.76

0.56

0.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.08

3.28

-0.05

-0.05

Net Worth

190.34

101.04

0.51

0.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

0.08

0.13

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-61.77

-38.2

-78.57

77.87

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.54

As % of sales

0

0

16.36

83.94

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.29

0.23

0.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.77

-38.2

-78.57

77.87

Op profit growth

-17.85

-22.92

42.14

60.05

EBIT growth

-17.85

-22.92

42.14

60.05

Net profit growth

-17.85

-17.45

42.14

66.46

View Ratios

No Record Found

Bharat Global Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharat Global Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Keyurkumar Pravinbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Simoli Raval

Independent Non Exe. Director

SanjayB Yalgotar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Niyati Vaishnav Ambani

Executive Director

Tahir Masalawala

Non Executive Director

Dharmesh Solanki

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Dheeraj Kumar Sahu

Registered Office

G Block Uniza Corporate Office,

Premchand Nagar Road Satellite,

Gujarat - 380015

Tel: -

Website: http://www.kkrraftondevelopersltd.com

Email: sequelcomputing@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Shiv Shakti Indust,

Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,

Mumbai-400011

Tel: 91-022-23016761

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: busicomp@vsnl.com

Summary

Bharat Global Developers Limited was initially incorporated as Sequel E- Routers Limited in June, 1992 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The name of the Company was changed from Sequel E-Routers Limited to Kkrra...
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Reports by Bharat Global Developers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Global Developers Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Global Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is ₹1051.58 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is 0 and 5.38 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Global Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is ₹71.05 and ₹340.3 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

Bharat Global Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.32%, 3 Years at 86.24%, 1 Year at -55.32%, 6 Month at -26.18%, 3 Month at 13.47% and 1 Month at -15.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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