Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹99.3
Prev. Close₹101.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.68
Day's High₹104.45
Day's Low₹99.3
52 Week's High₹340.3
52 Week's Low₹71.05
Book Value₹18.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,051.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
101.26
97.76
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.08
3.28
-0.05
-0.05
Net Worth
190.34
101.04
0.51
0.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
0.08
0.13
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-61.77
-38.2
-78.57
77.87
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-0.54
As % of sales
0
0
16.36
83.94
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.29
0.23
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.77
-38.2
-78.57
77.87
Op profit growth
-17.85
-22.92
42.14
60.05
EBIT growth
-17.85
-22.92
42.14
60.05
Net profit growth
-17.85
-17.45
42.14
66.46
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Keyurkumar Pravinbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Simoli Raval
Independent Non Exe. Director
SanjayB Yalgotar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Niyati Vaishnav Ambani
Executive Director
Tahir Masalawala
Non Executive Director
Dharmesh Solanki
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Dheeraj Kumar Sahu
G Block Uniza Corporate Office,
Premchand Nagar Road Satellite,
Gujarat - 380015
Tel: -
Website: http://www.kkrraftondevelopersltd.com
Email: sequelcomputing@gmail.com
Shiv Shakti Indust,
Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,
Mumbai-400011
Tel: 91-022-23016761
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: busicomp@vsnl.com
Summary
Bharat Global Developers Limited was initially incorporated as Sequel E- Routers Limited in June, 1992 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The name of the Company was changed from Sequel E-Routers Limited to Kkrra...
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Reports by Bharat Global Developers Ltd
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