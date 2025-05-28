To the Members of

BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(Previously known as KKRAFTON DEVELOPERS LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS LIMITED (Previously known as KKRAFTON DEVELOPERS LIMITED) ("the

Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Standalone Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter

No. How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our

audit 1 Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included, among others: Revenue is a significant item in the

Companys financial statements,

given the nature of its operations in

trading agricultural products, rough

diamonds & gold, and construction

material. The determination of

revenue involves consideration of the

timing of transfer of control of goods

to customers, accuracy of recording

sales transactions, and risk of revenue

being recognized in the wrong

accounting period. The volume of

transactions and involvement of

multiple counterparties increases the

risk of material misstatement relating

to occurrence, cut-off, and

completeness of revenue.

Accordingly, we have identified

revenue recognition as a key audit

matter. • Evaluating the Companys revenue

recognition policy for compliance with Ind AS

115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. • Testing the design and operating effectiveness

of internal controls over revenue recognition. • Performing substantive testing of sales

invoices, contracts, dispatch documents, and

subsequent collections to verify occurrence

and cut-off of revenue transactions. • Performing analytical procedures on revenue

trends across product categories to identify

unusual fluctuations. • Assessing the adequacy of disclosures in the

financial statements in respect of revenue

recognition.

2 Inventory Our audit procedures included, among others: The Company is engaged in trading of

agricultural products, rough

diamonds & gold, and construction

material. Although the closing

inventory as at the year-end was not

significant, the inventory held at

various quarter ends during the year

was significant. Due to

impracticability, the Inventory was

verified through alternate procedures. • Obtaining and reviewing the managements

representation regarding the inventory held at

vendors premises. • Examining purchase and sale documentation

around the quarter ends to assess the

movement and existence of inventory. • Assessing the adequacy of disclosures in the

financial statements relating to inventory. • External confirmation from the vendors with

whom inventory was lying.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statement and our audit reports thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially

misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to extent applicable.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in subclause (h)(F) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are not disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and in the sub-clause (2)(h)(F) below on the reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

I The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company. So reporting under this clause is not required.

Reporting on Audit Trail:

Pursuant to the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2021 read with Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, it is required that the accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account should have a feature of recording an audit trail (edit log) and that such audit trail should not be tampered with.

We report that the Company has used one accounting software during the year which does not have such an audit trail feature. This indicates non-compliance with the aforesaid statutory requirement.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the members of BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS LIMITED (Previously known as KKRAFTON DEVELOPERS LIMITED) of even date:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipments were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

As explained to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, hence reporting under this clause is not required.

According to the information and explanations given to us, No proceedings has been initiated or are pending against the company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder, hence reporting under this clause is not required.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. No material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted, the company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not given any Corporate Guarantee to a financial institution for the loans taken by the directors. Thus

the provisions of section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and advances given, investment made and guarantees and securities given to directors including entities in which they are interested are not applicable to the company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of Companies Act is not applicable, hence reporting under this clause is not required.

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues unless otherwise specified and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in the payment of advance tax for AY 2025-26.

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, no disputed amounts payable were in arrears as at reporting date for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no any transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts and disclosed or surrendered as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not required.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has utilized the amount of term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained;

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not utilized the short term funds for long term purpose.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, therefore, this clause is not applicable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, therefore, this clause is not applicable.

(a) During the year, the Company has not raised any funds through Initial Public offer or Further

Public Offer (Including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause x(a) of paragraph 3 of the Oder does not arise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has made a preferential allotment of shares during the year under review. In our opinion, the company has complied with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. The funds raised through such preferential allotment have been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and representation given to us by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, as no fraud has been noticed during the year, there is no requirement to file report under section 143 (12) of The Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, No whistle-blower complaints has been received by the company during the year.

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and representation given to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no Related Party Transactions.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to internal audit are applicable to the Company. However, the Company has not appointed an internal auditor and no internal audit of the Company has been carried out during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) hence reporting under

this clause is not required.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not required.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS LIMITED (Previously known as KKRAFTON DEVELOPERS LIMITED) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS LIMITED (Previously known as KKRAFTON DEVELOPERS LIMITED) ("the

Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Rajkot Date: 28/05/2025

For, K. M. Chauhan & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 125924W

CA Bhavdip P Poriya

Partner M.No.: 154536

UDIN: 25154536BMLFGO3482