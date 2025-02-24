Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 We hereby submit Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, We are pleased to inform you that Extraordinary General Meeting of members of the company will be held on 19th March, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through Video conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.02.2025) Change in Date of Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2025) EGM 26/03/2025 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 19.03.2025) EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 19.03.2025 was rescheduled and held today. The Meeting commenced at 12:00 P.M. and Concluded at 12:32 P.M. Outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.03.2025) Enclosed herewith E-voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 26th March, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2025)