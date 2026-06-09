Bharat Global Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
101.26
97.76
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.08
3.28
-0.05
-0.05
Net Worth
190.34
101.04
0.51
0.51
Minority Interest
Debt
87.57
3.71
4.03
4.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
277.91
104.75
4.54
4.54
Fixed Assets
0.76
0.03
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.19
4.19
4.19
4.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
272.48
100.11
0.38
0.34
Inventories
12.87
135.2
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
350.56
24.77
0.07
0.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
142.76
0.87
0.84
0.81
Sundry Creditors
-173.66
-59.24
-0.53
-0.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-60.05
-1.49
0
-0.01
Cash
0.48
0.43
-0.02
0.01
Total Assets
277.91
104.76
4.55
4.54
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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