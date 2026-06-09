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Bharat Global Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

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99.25
(-1.83%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:07:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

101.26

97.76

0.56

0.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.08

3.28

-0.05

-0.05

Net Worth

190.34

101.04

0.51

0.51

Minority Interest

Debt

87.57

3.71

4.03

4.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

277.91

104.75

4.54

4.54

Fixed Assets

0.76

0.03

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.19

4.19

4.19

4.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

272.48

100.11

0.38

0.34

Inventories

12.87

135.2

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

350.56

24.77

0.07

0.07

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

142.76

0.87

0.84

0.81

Sundry Creditors

-173.66

-59.24

-0.53

-0.53

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-60.05

-1.49

0

-0.01

Cash

0.48

0.43

-0.02

0.01

Total Assets

277.91

104.76

4.55

4.54

KKRRAFTON Develo : related Articles

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