AGM 30/09/2025 Approved and Fixed the Book Closure date from Wednesday 24th September, 2025 to Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025) proceedings of AGM held on 30th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2025) Disclosure of Voting results under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 along with the Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)