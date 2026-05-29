Board Meeting 29 May 2026 20 May 2026

Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 along with the audited report.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 11 Feb 2026

Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Global Developers Ltd schedule to be held on Friday 13th February 2026 at Registered Office of the company to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of BM held on 13th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026) Submission of revised financial results for 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.04.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Jan 2026 15 Jan 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday 15th January, 2026

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for postponement of Board Meeting and Disclosure of Reasons for Delay in Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday 20th November 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.11.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2025 8 Oct 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday 08th October, 2025

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2025 17 Sep 2025

Approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from G block , Uniza Corporate Office, Premchand Nagar Rd, opp. Krishna Complex, Satellite, Azad Society, Ahmedabad- 380015, Gujarat, India To 6th Floor- 604, Shivalik Shilp, Iscon Cross Road, Ambli-Bhopal Road, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad- 380015 , Gujarat, India with effect from 17th September, 2025.

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 01st September, 2025.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th August, 2025

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. 2. Any other matter with permission of chairman. Approved Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 and took note of Limited Review Report on standalone financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Jul 2025 21 Jul 2025

1. Approved regularization of Mrs. Niyati Vaishnav Ambani (DIN: 07365260) as Non- Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of members. 2. Approved regularization of Mr. Tahir Mustufa Masalawala (DIN: 08681775) as Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members. 3. Approved Postal Ballot Notice to sought approval of shareholders. 4. Approved the Appointment of Mr. Himanshu Togadiya Proprietor of M/s H Togadiya and Associates (COP No.: 18233 FCS: 11822), Practicing Company Secretary, as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the postal ballot voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 5. To consider other routine matters with the permission of Chair

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2025 4 Jul 2025