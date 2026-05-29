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Bharat Global Developers Ltd Board Meeting

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101.1
(-4.22%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

KKRRAFTON Develo CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202620 May 2026
Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 along with the audited report.
Board Meeting13 Feb 202611 Feb 2026
Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Global Developers Ltd schedule to be held on Friday 13th February 2026 at Registered Office of the company to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of BM held on 13th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026) Submission of revised financial results for 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.04.2026)
Board Meeting15 Jan 202615 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday 15th January, 2026
Board Meeting20 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for postponement of Board Meeting and Disclosure of Reasons for Delay in Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday 20th November 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.11.2025)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20258 Oct 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday 08th October, 2025
Board Meeting17 Sep 202517 Sep 2025
Approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from G block , Uniza Corporate Office, Premchand Nagar Rd, opp. Krishna Complex, Satellite, Azad Society, Ahmedabad- 380015, Gujarat, India To 6th Floor- 604, Shivalik Shilp, Iscon Cross Road, Ambli-Bhopal Road, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad- 380015 , Gujarat, India with effect from 17th September, 2025.
Board Meeting1 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 01st September, 2025.
Board Meeting29 Aug 202529 Aug 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th August, 2025
Board Meeting14 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. 2. Any other matter with permission of chairman. Approved Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 and took note of Limited Review Report on standalone financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
Board Meeting21 Jul 202521 Jul 2025
1. Approved regularization of Mrs. Niyati Vaishnav Ambani (DIN: 07365260) as Non- Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of members. 2. Approved regularization of Mr. Tahir Mustufa Masalawala (DIN: 08681775) as Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members. 3. Approved Postal Ballot Notice to sought approval of shareholders. 4. Approved the Appointment of Mr. Himanshu Togadiya Proprietor of M/s H Togadiya and Associates (COP No.: 18233 FCS: 11822), Practicing Company Secretary, as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the postal ballot voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 5. To consider other routine matters with the permission of Chair
Board Meeting4 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON FRIDAY, 04TH, JULY 2025

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