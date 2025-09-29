The Board decided that 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held at registered office of the Company on Monday, 29th September, 2025 at 01:00 P.M. Outcome of the AGM held on Monday, 29th September, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025) Scrutinizer Report of Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 29th September, 2025 Revised Scrutinizer Report for Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 29th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)