Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹11.96
Prev. Close₹12.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹13.09
Day's Low₹11.96
52 Week's High₹114.61
52 Week's Low₹12.42
Book Value₹1.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)755.01
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
60.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.2
-0.44
-0.37
-0.37
Net Worth
60.46
-0.18
-0.11
-0.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
0.23
0.17
0.18
yoy growth (%)
9.55
33.04
-5.41
3.19
Raw materials
-0.17
-0.15
-0.11
-0.12
As % of sales
69.82
68.82
65.78
67.76
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.55
33.04
-5.41
3.19
Op profit growth
46.82
-9.71
-3.93
36.09
EBIT growth
46.82
-9.71
-3.93
36.09
Net profit growth
78.69
-8.41
-3.86
36.08
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rishikumar Hanumanprasad Gosai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupma Kashyap
Independent Non Exe. Director
Renu Kaur
Executive Director & CFO
Samir Jikarbhai Godil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ritu Tiwari
32 Ground Floor Vyapar Bhavan,
49 PD Mello Rd Masjid Bunder(E,
Maharashtra - 400009
Tel: 91-22-32997884
Website: http://www.bluepearltexspin.com
Email: bluepearltextpin@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Blue Pearl Agriventures Limited, formerly known as E-WHA Foam India Limited was incorporated in 1992 as public limited Company in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed from E-Wha Fo...
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Reports by Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd
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