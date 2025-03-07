Intimation about the Sub Division of Equity Shares upon approval of Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on 30 January, 2025 Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of 10-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the face value of 1 (Rupee One only) each fully paid-Up. Details as per the SEBI circular is enclosed Corporate Action- Fixed Record Date for Sub- Division. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BLUE PEARL AGRIVENTURES LTD (514440) RECORD DATE 20.03.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 20/03/2025 DR-844/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE439N01023 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 20/03/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.03.2025) New ISIN :INE439N01031 Source:NSDL (17-03-2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250312-48 dated March 12, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE439N01031 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-03-2025 (DR- 844/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.03.2025)