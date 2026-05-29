|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quater and year ended as on 31.03.2026
|Board Meeting
|17 Feb 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|Board meeting held on 17th february, 2026 for the shifting of registered office
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|31 Jan 2026
|Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting held as on 5th February 2026 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 5th February, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd January, 2026 for Resignation and Appointment of Statutory auditor Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 23rd January, 2026 for Resignation an appointment of statutory auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. 2. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th August, 2025
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|1 Aug 2025
|Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board meeting Outcome for Financial Result for the Quarter Ended, 30th June 2025 Unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2025
|10 Jul 2025
|Outcome of the board meeting as on 10.07.2025
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