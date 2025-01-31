|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Jan 2025
|25 Feb 2025
|Intimation about the Sub Division of Equity Shares upon approval of Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on 30 January, 2025 The Board has approved the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting which will be held as on 25th February, 2025 Shareholder Meeting-EGM to be held on 25th February, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025) Outcome of the EGM held on 25th February, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 25.02.2025) Scrutinizer report of EGM was held on 25th February, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.02.2025)
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