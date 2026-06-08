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Bluegod Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

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1.95
(-4.88%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.48

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.12

-12.94

-12.81

-11.83

Net Worth

-4.64

-6.46

-6.33

-5.35

Minority Interest

Debt

5.35

2.96

12.82

16.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.77

0.17

Total Liabilities

0.71

-3.5

7.26

11.5

Fixed Assets

0

0

13.87

14.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.04

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.6

-3.54

-6.74

-3.23

Inventories

1.63

1.63

2.03

2.15

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.45

1.25

1.72

2.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.19

0.23

1.73

1.68

Sundry Creditors

-4.05

-4.31

-7.56

-8.37

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.62

-2.34

-4.66

-0.99

Cash

0.11

0.04

0.07

0.08

Total Assets

0.71

-3.5

7.24

11.5

Indra Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

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