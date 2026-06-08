Bluegod Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.12
-12.94
-12.81
-11.83
Net Worth
-4.64
-6.46
-6.33
-5.35
Minority Interest
Debt
5.35
2.96
12.82
16.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.77
0.17
Total Liabilities
0.71
-3.5
7.26
11.5
Fixed Assets
0
0
13.87
14.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.04
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.6
-3.54
-6.74
-3.23
Inventories
1.63
1.63
2.03
2.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.45
1.25
1.72
2.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.19
0.23
1.73
1.68
Sundry Creditors
-4.05
-4.31
-7.56
-8.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.62
-2.34
-4.66
-0.99
Cash
0.11
0.04
0.07
0.08
Total Assets
0.71
-3.5
7.24
11.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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