Intimation of Book Closure under Regulation 30 (LODR ) Regulation 2015 Outcome of 41st Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday 23rd September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2025) Intimation regarding providing Remote E- Voting Facilities for annual General meeting to be held on 23rd September 2025 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2025)