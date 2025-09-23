|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2025
|12 Aug 2025
|Intimation of Book Closure under Regulation 30 (LODR ) Regulation 2015 Outcome of 41st Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday 23rd September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2025) Intimation regarding providing Remote E- Voting Facilities for annual General meeting to be held on 23rd September 2025 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2025)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.