Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Bluegod Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Annual Year ended 31st March 2026

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2026 21 Apr 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Change in the name of the Company; 2. Alteration in the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited held today i.e. Friday, 24th April, 2026 Alteration of the Object Clause (Main Objects) of the Company to incorporate new sub Clauses. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2026 20 Jan 2026

Right Issue of Equity Shares Inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date, timing of the Rights Issue and other terms and conditions with respect to the Rights Issue As the in-principle approval from the Stock Exchange w.r.t. above said Rights Issue is under process as of now, the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee which was scheduled to be held on January 23, 2026 is now postponed and will be held within next working day post receipt of in principle approval letter from the stock exchange for the abovementioned rights issue Postponement of the Meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.01.2026) Outcome of the Rights Issue Committee of the Company This is in furtherance to our intimation on the Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on January 20, 2026 where the issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares of Re. 1.00/- was approved by way of a rights issue for an amount of not exceeding Rs. 33.00 Crores (Rupees Thirty Three Crores Only) in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, as amended and other applicable laws. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20I5 and Intimation of Postponement of the Meeting of the Rights Issue Committee dated 23rd January, 2026, this is to inform you that the Right Issue Committee of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 28th February, 2026 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 301-G Goyal Vihar, Gate No. 2 Khajrana Road, Indore (M.P).- 452016 have discussed and approved the following business: I) Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015: Pursuant to the above, we wish to inform that the Right Issue Committee at its meeting held today,have, inter alia, considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue 9 (Nine) Equity Shares for every 47 (Forty Seven) Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited held on Today i.e. Saturday, 28th February, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.02.2026)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2026 15 Jan 2026

Bluegod Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 to be held on Tuesday January 20 2026. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited held today i.e. Tuesday, January 20, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 20.01.2026) Outcome of the Rights Issue Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.02.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Bluegod Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited held on Today i.e. Thursday, 15th January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/01/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Bluegod Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting of Bluegod Entertainment Limited Held today i.e. Wednesday 12th November, 2025. Unaudited Financial Statement For the quarter and Half year ended i.e. 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2025 1 Nov 2025

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited (Formerly Known As Indra Industries Limited) held on today i.e. Saturday 01st November 2025

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2025 21 Aug 2025

Board meeting of Board of Directors of the company duly convened and held on Thursday, 21st August, 2025 at 3:15 pm and concluded at 3.45 pm the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted following businesses: 1. Fixed the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Bluegod Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company i.e 301-G Goyal Vihar Gate No. 2 Khajrana Road Indore (M.P). on Tuesday 12th August 2025. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited (Formerly Known As Indra Industries Limited) held on today i.e. Tuesday, 12th August, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2025 29 Jul 2025

Meeting of Board of Directors of the company duly convened and held on Tuesday, 29th July, 2025 at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M. the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted following businesses: 1. To change the Register Office of the Company within the same city from 228 Part-B, The Zodiac Mall, Bicholi Mardana, Indore (M.P.)-452010 To 301-G Goyal Vihar, Gate No. 2 Khajrana Road, Indore (M.P)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2025 12 Jul 2025

Bluegod Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors Under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2018 Bluegod Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors Under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 12.07.2025) Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company held on today i.e Wednesday, 16th July, 2025. have considered and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: 1. Sub-division/Split of Existing Equity Shares of the Company Subject to the statutory approvals including approval of Shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors have approved the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be sub-divided/split into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining requisite approval of the Shareholders of the Company and will be intimated in due course 2. Conducting Postal Ballot for obtaining Shareholders approval for Sub-division/split of Equity Shares and alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 26 Jun 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Monitoring Agency

Board Meeting 23 Jun 2025 23 Jun 2025

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Equity Shares

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2025 21 Jun 2025