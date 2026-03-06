9:47 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BLUEGOD ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BLUEGOD ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED (539175) RECORD DATE 06/03/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 09 (NINE) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for CASH at a Premium of Rs.2/- per share on Rights Basis for every 47 (FORTY-SEVEN) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 06/03/2026 DR-834/2025-2026 Note: As per Terms of Payment the entire Issue Price of Rs.3/- per share is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.03.2026)