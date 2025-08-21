Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company held on today i.e Wednesday, 16th July, 2025. have considered and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: 1. Sub-division/Split of Existing Equity Shares of the Company : Subject to the statutory approvals including approval of Shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors have approved the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be sub-divided/split into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining requisite approval of the Shareholders of the Company and will be intimated in due course. Record date Intimation for Split of Equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025) Revised Intimation of Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Bluegod Entertainment Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BLUEGOD ENTERTAINMENT LTD (539175) RECORD DATE 02.09.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten equity shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 02/09/2025 DR-706/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE924N01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 02/09/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.08.2025) New ISIN : INE924N01024 Source : NSDL (28.08.2028) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20250825-7 dated August 25, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BLUEGOD ENTERTAINMENT LTD (539175) New ISIN No. INE924N01024 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 02-09-2025 (DR- 706/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.09.2025)