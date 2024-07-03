BN Agrochem Ltd Summary

BN Agrochem Limited was initially incorporated as BN Holdings Limited in April, 1991. The Company attained the present name in April, 2023. Company is presently engaged in acquiring the interest in the companies deals in manufacturing and trading various kinds of oil, oil seeds, solvent extraction, extracted oil cakes, refined oil.



It also deals in trading of edible oil, seeds etc. In addition, the Company has expanded its strategic focus to include emerging areas such as renewable energy and technology-driven solutions. This includes business activities relating to solar and wind energy systems, as well as software development, system integration, and IT-enabled services.The Company tapped the capital market in Aug.93.



It commenced manufacture at its solvent extraction plant on 30 Mar.95. The oil refinery was installed by Mar.96.The company bagged a Rs 33-lac order for soyabean, from Germany. Some other prestigious clients include Brook Bond, ITC Agro, Ballarpur Industries, AMUL, etc.



The company proposes to market branded products in the future in the retail and wholesale markets, for which it has retained the services of a leading marketing consultant. During the year 2005-06, the Companys factory commenced production under Dry Lease Arrangement with M/s. Betui Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd.The Company acquired by the Promoter, Mr.



Anubhav Agarwal to create high growth business with an aspiration to be internationally recognized edible oils and FMCG Company. In FY 2024, Company made an overseas investment, following the incorporation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries, BN Holdings Europe Limited at London, UK and BN Holdings Singapore PTE Limited at Singapore in February, 2024.