Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹262.65
Prev. Close₹276.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹262.65
Day's Low₹262.65
52 Week's High₹394.8
52 Week's Low₹224
Book Value₹33.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,568.01
P/E139.97
EPS1.98
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
97.77
84.65
9.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
213.31
-13.58
-10.45
-10.08
Net Worth
311.08
71.07
-0.54
-0.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.06
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.21
-0.12
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.07
-0.03
0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-33.47
64.99
85.69
186.47
EBIT growth
-28.37
77.59
-1,178.22
-111.25
Net profit growth
-27.5
61.37
2,420.79
-96.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
873.28
299.41
7.09
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
873.28
299.41
7.09
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.01
Other Income
0.38
67.82
0
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,970
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,090.5
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.55
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.54
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
414.9
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
ANUBHAV AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Kumar Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shalu Saraf
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reetika Mahendra
Whole Time Director & CEO
Chintan Ajaykumar Shah
Independent Director
Sandeep Chauhan
Plot No B-3 MIDC PH-1,
In Front of Shakti Tyres,
Maharashtra - 444001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.arihanttournesol.com
Email: info@arihanttournesol.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
BN Agrochem Limited was initially incorporated as BN Holdings Limited in April, 1991. The Company attained the present name in April, 2023. Company is presently engaged in acquiring the interest in t...
Read More
Reports by BN Agrochem Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.