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BN Agrochem Ltd Share Price Live

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262.65
(-4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:38 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open262.65
  • Day's High262.65
  • 52 Wk High394.8
  • Prev. Close276.45
  • Day's Low262.65
  • 52 Wk Low 224
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E139.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.8
  • EPS1.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,568.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

BN Agrochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹262.65

Prev. Close

₹276.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹262.65

Day's Low

₹262.65

52 Week's High

₹394.8

52 Week's Low

₹224

Book Value

₹33.8

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,568.01

P/E

139.97

EPS

1.98

Divi. Yield

0

BN Agrochem Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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BN Agrochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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BN Agrochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

BN Agrochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

97.77

84.65

9.9

9.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

213.31

-13.58

-10.45

-10.08

Net Worth

311.08

71.07

-0.54

-0.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.06

-0.04

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.21

-0.12

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.07

-0.03

0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-33.47

64.99

85.69

186.47

EBIT growth

-28.37

77.59

-1,178.22

-111.25

Net profit growth

-27.5

61.37

2,420.79

-96.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2016

Gross Sales

873.28

299.41

7.09

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

873.28

299.41

7.09

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.01

Other Income

0.38

67.82

0

0

0.01

BN Agrochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,970

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,090.5

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.55

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.54

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

414.9

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BN Agrochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

ANUBHAV AGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Kumar Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shalu Saraf

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reetika Mahendra

Whole Time Director & CEO

Chintan Ajaykumar Shah

Independent Director

Sandeep Chauhan

Registered Office

Plot No B-3 MIDC PH-1,

In Front of Shakti Tyres,

Maharashtra - 444001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.arihanttournesol.com

Email: info@arihanttournesol.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

BN Agrochem Limited was initially incorporated as BN Holdings Limited in April, 1991. The Company attained the present name in April, 2023. Company is presently engaged in acquiring the interest in t...
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Reports by BN Agrochem Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the BN Agrochem Ltd share price today?

The BN Agrochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹262.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of BN Agrochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BN Agrochem Ltd is ₹2568.01 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of BN Agrochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BN Agrochem Ltd is 139.97 and 8.38 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BN Agrochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BN Agrochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BN Agrochem Ltd is ₹224 and ₹394.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of BN Agrochem Ltd?

BN Agrochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 13.11% and 1 Month at -6.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BN Agrochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BN Agrochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.07 %

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