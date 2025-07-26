|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Jul 2025
|18 Aug 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. July 23, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Notice of convening 01st Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, please find attached intimation of newspaper publication. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement)Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the addendum to the Notice of 01st Extra -Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2025) In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith, the summary of the proceedings of the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 scheduled today i.e. on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 01: 00 P.M. (IST) through VC/OVAM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Scrutinizers Report along with voting results for the remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at 01st Extra-ordinary general meeting of the financial year 2025-26 held on today i.e. Monday, August 18, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/08/2025)
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