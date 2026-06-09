BN Agrochem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
97.77
84.65
9.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
213.31
-13.58
-10.45
-10.08
Net Worth
311.08
71.07
-0.54
-0.18
Minority Interest
Debt
43.34
1.2
0.56
0.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
354.42
72.27
0.01
0.11
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
363.06
72.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-11.58
-0.05
-0.01
0.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.1
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.85
0.06
0
0.15
Sundry Creditors
-3.19
-0.04
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.34
-0.07
-0.01
-0.04
Cash
2.89
0.24
0.02
0
Total Assets
354.41
72.27
0.01
0.11
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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