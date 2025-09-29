Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the announcement from Company. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the Scrutinizer Report along with the voting results for the remote e-voting conducted at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 01:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Update on Announcement dated September 06, 2025- Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.10.2025)