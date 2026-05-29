Board Meeting 29 May 2026 23 May 2026

BN Agrochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2026 along with the Audit Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

BN Agrochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, please find attached un-audited Standalone & Consolidated for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2025 17 Dec 2025

This is in furtherance to our intimation dated June 28, 2025 wherein the Board of Directors (Board) of BN Agrochem Limited (Company or Transferee Company) had approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of A1 Agri Global Limited (Transferor Company 1), B.N. Agritech Limited (Transferor Company 2), Salasar Balaji Overseas Private Limited (Transferor Company 3) (collectively referred to as Transferor Companies) with the Company and their respective shareholders (Scheme) under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors of the Company today i.e. December 17, 2025 accorded its approval for amendments to the Scheme pursuant to the issuance and listing of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Transferor Company 2 on National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

BN Agrochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting inter -alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2025)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. July 23, 2025.

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2025 28 Jun 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation. In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of BN Holdings Limited (Company of Transferee Company), based on recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Independent Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. June 28, 2025, has inter alia considered and approved the scheme of amalgamation of A1 Agri Global Limited (Transferor Company 1), B.N. Agritech Limited (Transferor Company 2), Salasar Balaji Overseas Private Limited (Transferor Company 3) (collectively referred to as Transferor Companies) with the Company and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder (Scheme). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the meeting updates of the meeting of Board of Directors held today.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025